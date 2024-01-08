GravaStar Mercury M2 review

For those who frequent gaming on PC, finding the right mouse can be something left to chance and reviews from others. The GravaStar Mercury M2 is high quality and brings a different feel to the now commonplace “honeycomb” pattern on most mice today (such as the wireless, Glorious Model O: the most famed amongst those with such patterns.

As most of the GravaStar products are, the Mercury M2 is designed in a way that shows it as a futuristic product. With a metallic-feeling, sturdy exoskeleton. Rather than the traditional feel and look to a mouse, or the “honeycomb” pattern. GravaStar describes the pattern as their “Hollowed-Out” design. While it does provide the airflow it says to, it definitely takes some getting used to.

As someone who has used both the “Logitech G Pro X Superlight ” and the “SteelSeries Aerox 3” as examples of the aforementioned designs of different mice, the Mercury M2 does take some getting used to and is almost uncomfortable at first. However, it describes itself as an ergonomic mouse. While this is true, my only main gripes with it is where the side mouse buttons sit, as they are smaller and more central than you may expect. It is not a deal-breaker though, as once you get used to it, you tend to forget about it. Additionally, the mouse is smaller than a typical mouse (albeit not by much) standing at 124mm long and 64.5mm wide, which, while being very similarly sized to the G Pro X Superlight, it does actually feel vastly different to those mentioned before.

In terms of weight, at 79g it is light, but nowadays it lies in the heavier range of “top-of-the-range” mice. Some people do prefer them heavier and whilst my main device (the Superlight, which sits at 63g) isn’t that different, moving to a slightly heavier mouse does feel bizarre. But it feels nice and in terms of responsiveness the sensor feels nearly on the level as Logitech’s hero sensor, which is one of the best compliments a product like this can get.

When playing, it felt smooth and I have little to no complaints about it. This is mainly down due to it having a max resolution of 26,000DPI (the superlight comes in at 25,600DPI) and its max speed (IPS) of 650 (Superlight, 400IPS). So on a statistical standpoint the Mercury M2 really does compete with the best when it comes to performance. Relating to responsiveness of the buttons on the Mercury M2 from a first feel, both left and right click feel like they have a very short actuation point which is truly top draw in top tier mice within the gaming sphere. Bizarrely though, its side buttons feel longer to press than its main contenders, which is likely due to the size of the buttons, being smaller and all.

In terms of price point the Mercury M2 sits at a very realistic $79.95 (£62.83) which for the “elite” gaming mice is very, very kind – especially since it’s wireless. In comparison, the Pro X Superlight comes in at $100 (£79). So for a decent chunk less you can get a mouse that is just as good if you aren’t picky around weight and can spare a few grams, or you simply do not mind over the weight whatsoever, as many people do. Furthermore, being dissimilar to Logitech mice, the GravaStar Mercury M2 also has in addition to its 2.4g wireless and wired modes, a Bluetooth mode which means it can be connected to any device that has Bluetooth connectivity available to be used specifically toward a mouse.

Generally the GravaStar Mercury M2 is superb and you can feel the quality when using it. Available for pre-order now until January 22nd to get a free mouse pad, shipping starts on January 23rd. Similar to other devices, it charges via USB-C (which is included, but I’m sure you have many USB-C cables already). It’s a great unit, but that price point is a huge plus. That said, I would recommend it based on its actual performance anyway. It’s design is a talking point and if you have any other GravaStar products, it’ll fit right in with the futuristic sci-fi theming of all the company’s products products.