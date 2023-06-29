Gravastar Alpha 65 Fast Wall Charger review

There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and that at some point you’ll need to charge your devices. I imagine most of us try to make sure to charge our phones overnight, but alongside Switches, Steam Decks, and earphones, there’s a hell of a lot we need to keep juiced in our day to day lives. If you’re sick of running out of plug space and want fast charging then boy do I have the product for you: the Gravastar Alpha 65 Fast Wall Charger.

The Alpha 65 Fast Wall Charger is admittedly a pretty simple product, but it’s also a damn useful one. You plug it into an outlet and it provides three USB charging ports for all your tech. Specifically it has ports for a USB-A and two USB-C ports, which with your own selection of cables will likely charge pretty much anything you need. Most nights I’ve been plugging in my phone, Switch, and Steam Deck before going to sleep, and every morning they’re ready for a busy day of screen time.

The crucial benefit of using the Alpha 65 over the charger that came in the box with your phone, is the charging speed. This lovely little plug pumps out 65W without breaking a sweat. It never gets warm, it just sits there and charges your devices efficiently. My phone was able to go from 5 percent to 100 percent in less than an hour, which means if you’re a little low, then even a ten minute top up will keep you going on a trip to the shops.

There are plenty of charging options on the market, but the Alpha 65 Fast Wall Charger does one thing better than them all: it looks adorable. The little robot design of this plug is ridiculously eye-catching, and is sure to be a talking point when you whip it out when with friends or in a public place. What better to charge your devices than an adorable robot, with magnetic bunny ears and legs you can pull out when it’s not in a socket. There are even two designs to choose between, standard white or war-damaged yellow (which I think is particularly awesome looking).

For a novelty product like the Alpha 65 Fast Wall Charger, it’s the little things that matter. My personal favourite flourish of this charger are the little eye lights that turn on when it’s plugged in. For me as well as being just plain cool, they’re also a handy way of telling the power is still on if the meter is running low when I wake up. Other more functional aspects of the robot charger include it coming with UK and EU plug adapters, which is a lovely addition if you travel a lot.

Despite how great it looks and the handy additional features this charger has, the price tag might be too much for some to justify buying. At $59.95 as a baseline, you could easily buy ten cheap chargers instead. Obviously you’d miss out on some of the advantages of fast multi charging and the oh so important novelty factor, but if you’re a little strapped for cash any charger will probably do.

The Alpha 65 Fast Wall Charger is undeniably a bit pricey for a device charger, but having a little robot that charges your devices for you is just really bloody cool. The fast charging and multiple ports give it extra functionality too. Obviously only you can decide if it’s worth dropping a wedge of cash on an lovely novelty robot charger, but personally I love waking up to its adorable lit up face every morning.