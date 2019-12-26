0 comments

Game of the Year 2019: Podcast Day Four

by on December 26, 2019
It’s time for the annual Game of the Year awards from GodisaGeek.com. Strap yourselves in as all week we’ll be deliberating over the overall site awards – you can hear us make the decisions and choose the winners.

Day four is going to be spoiler heavy, especially regarding Death Stranding (lots on that one), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (though they spoil the moment we discuss in the TV ad anyway!).

