A Plague Tale: Innocence Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Excellent news for PC fans, as God is a Geek’s 2019 Game of the Year is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

That’s right folks, Asobo Studio’s hit A Plague Tale: Innocence is joining Microsoft’s subscription service. Not only that, but the rather gorgeous Gris will also be joining it this month, with roguelike-RPG Children of Morta already available from today. This is all direct from the horse’s mouth…well, from Xbox.com anyway.

For those of you yet to try the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, you can currently get your first three months for just £1.

One. Pound.