A Plague Tale: Innocence, Indivisible and More Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Following on from the recent news that A Plague Tale: Innocence is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, it turns out that it’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass on console. Tomorrow, no less!

The first news of it came via the Game Pass Twitter account:

The games have entered the "Coming Soon" phase. it's only a matter of time before they reach their final form, "Available Today" details: https://t.co/6AdR0YlwH9 pic.twitter.com/jsK6Qzzxiv — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 22, 2020

Those four games are all coming before the end of the month, which should help with those January blues.

January 23rd sees A Plague Tale: Innocence (console and PC) and Indivisible take the stage, with Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour and new ID@Xbox title Sea Salt (console and PC) arriving on January 30th.

Sea Salt is an action strategy hybrid, in which you are an old god summoning unfathomable horrors to blight the human lands. By summoning a tide of minions, your army will emerge from the sea to take vengeance on the religious figures who have dared to defy you… and anyone else that stands in your way. You will have your sacrifice, and humanity will pay for denying you what you are owed.

Head here if you want any more information on the new additions, as well as current Xbox Game Pass Quests.