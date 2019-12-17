New Buddy Adventure mode lets you interact with your Pokémon

Niantic and The Pokémon Company have announced that Pokémon GO is getting the Buddy Adventure feature very soon.

Buddy Adventure allows for new ways for Trainers to interact with their Pokémon by leveraging the cutting-edge augmented reality technology of the Niantic Real World Platform.

When AR+ mode is enabled, a Buddy Pokémon will react to its Trainer. The Trainer can directly play with and feed their Pokémon to earn new perks.

A new shared AR mode is also launching soon for Pokémon GO, which will allow for up to three Trainers using AR+ to take a group photo. The shared mode will launch after the initial launch of Buddy Adventures.

In the trailer released today you can see the new ways that players can interact with their Buddy Pokémon. It also features an acoustic version of Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend”, performed by Paul Canning.

For more information and developer insights you can check out the blog.