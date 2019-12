A brand new, crazy as hell trailer for No More Heroes 3 was showcased at the Game Awards 3, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020. It’ll be the first new entry in the series since 2010, and it certainly looks like it’ll be worth the wait. Featuring a new character who’s a ‘goddamn superhero’ and plenty of colourful anime visuals, you’ll definitely want to get in on the action. Watch the trailer below: