Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered release date announced

NetEase Games and Grasshopper Manufacture has announced the release date for Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, and it’s coming on October 31st to PC (via Steam), PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders on “most platforms”, says the publisher, are now available, too.

There is some new content coming to the remastered edition of the game, and we’ve got the features below for you, but first up check out the newly released announcement trailer for the release date.

Shadows of the Damned is an action-adventure game taking place in a super-eccentric “Hell + rock & roll”-themed world, originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. The game takes players on a wild ride with demon hunter Garcia Hotspur, as he kicks demon ass and makes his way through the darkest depths of Hell, lighting up the darkness with his burning passion on a mission to rescue his true love from an insidious demon king. The rugged and somewhat-misguided protagonist Garcia and his sidekick, Johnson the skull, rock out with their… hearts out throughout the insanity of Hell in order to recapture his girlfriend Paula, who has been kidnapped by Fleming, the demon king of Hell. “Light and dark” are the keys to winning this battle. In the darkness, the demons grow in strength – as if they were rocking out in the club – and in the light, they weaken, like waking up with a hardcore hangover. Use your partner Johnson and his myriad weapon-based forms to blast your way through the darkness of Hell.

One of the big new features is a “New Game Plus” mode, which has been requested since the original 2011 release of the game. The team says that “this mode carries your weapons and upgrades over from your last playthrough into a new game, jam-packing those replays with hella power.”

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will also have a 60fps frame rate, but will also be 4K on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. The Switch version is going to be 30fps, as well, just in case you’re wondering.

Oh and lastly, there are four new costumes in this version of the game: Placa Garcia, Ocho Corazones, Demonio Garcia and Kamikaze Garcia. You can check out a new edition of “Grasshopper Direct” where Shinji Mikami and Suda51 (along with other members of the team) will be on camera talking about the game’s creation, and some new details as well: and that’s all happening on July 31st on the official YouTube Channel.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is coming to PC and consoles on October 31st.