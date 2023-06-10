Shadows of the Damned Remastered announced

Grasshopper Manufacture has announced Shadows of the Damned Remastered, but also a full “direct” showcase is coming on June 14th, too.

In typical Grasshopper fashion, the trailer is pretty crazy, bringing Garcia (in game form) into the real world, and taking out the development team before a proper trailer starts, showing the game that’s “in development” at the moment. Check out the trailer below, as well as the official info on the game.

Originally released in June 2011, Shadows of the Damned invited gamers to assume the role of Garcia, a hard-as-nails, leather-clad, motorcycle-riding professional demon hunter who finds his true love kidnapped by vengeance-seeking demons. As he explores the furthest reaches of the netherworld, Garcia battles through Hell and back, with danger and turmoil around every corner. Gamers will find themselves challenged by demented puzzles and thrust into gruesome battles with vile and deformed creatures that can only come from the darkest recesses of Hell.

More details will be revealed about the remaster at Grasshopper Direct next week, which will be taking place on June 14th at 9pm PST / 12:00 Midnight EST / 13:00 JST / 5am BST (June 15th), and you can catch that on the official YouTube Channel.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since the original Shadows of the Damned came out, and we scored it an 8/10 back then, saying it’s “admirably unashamed of itself in any way, shape or form. The horror is very graphic and quite disturbing, something that might make everything very tense perhaps even unplayable, if it wasn’t for the humour that makes light of it all. Although this humour may not be to everyone’s taste, it is a very well written comedic piece with a lot of dick jokes thrown in, and will have most people clutching their sides at some points”, though citing some gameplay elements that needed fine tuning, so we’ll see if that happens.

Shadows of the Damned Remastered is in development, with no current release date – though the trailer does say “coming soon”.