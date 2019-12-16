Persona 5 Royal’s Joker and Morgana coming to Another Eden as part of crossover event

As part of free, permanent crossover event, Persona 5 Royal’s Joker and Morgana are coming to Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space. Another Eden features a mobile story-telling experience without any energy systems to slow down progression, and a lack of content being restricted behind time-limited events.

The crossover event, titled “Bound Wills and the Hollow Puppeteer,” the Phantom Thieves team up with ALdo, Cyrus, and the other 100-plus playable heroes of Another Eden to take on a foe that is threatening time itself. You can play it now, and if you fancy watching the trailer, you can view it below: