A Persona 5 Royal card game is coming in 2023

Pandasaurus Games and Atlus has today announced a Persona 5 Royal board gaming is coming around this time next year. Designed by Emerson Matsuuchi (best known for his roles in designing the Century and Foundations of Rome board games) you’ll be able to get your hands on it on October 21st, 2023.

Matsuuchi teases about the gameplay: “Players will take on the roles of their favorite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game.”

The Co-Owner of Pandasarus Games can’t wait for Persona 5 Royal to get into players’ hands, either, saying: “As a diehard fan of Persona 5 Royal – I cannot wait to bring the Palaces, Velvet Room and world of Persona 5 Royal onto tabletops everywhere in 2023.”

The PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch versions of Royal are pretty much imminent, coming on October 21st 2022 (coincidentally exactly a year before the board game hits).

In our review of Royal, Sean Smith said: “The amount of depth to Persona 5 was almost overwhelming to begin with, but the level of content here sends it beyond anything that could have been accomplished with mere DLC. If you are thinking of delving into the Persona universe for the first time, then I envy you, but please be prepared to allow plenty of space in your own diary as you get sucked in by its story, superior turn based combat and wildly addictive social bonds.

For those that have already enjoyed the original game, this is a fan’s dream, with everything you could have wished for and more, with nearly every aspect improved upon. It fully justifies its positioning as a standalone release, and will have you fiending for the limited edition PS4 console on sale in Japan, and the sure to be scarce Phantom Thieves edition, which includes a Joker mask and a beautiful art book. This is a spellbinding videogame, and one that deserves to be spoken about in reverential terms for many years to come”.