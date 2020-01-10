0 comments

10 free games for Twitch Prime members in January

by on January 8, 2020
Twitch Prime Games
 

Twitch Prime members are in for a treat with 10 free games heading your way this January. Available now you can get your hands on:

  • A Normal Lost Phone
  • Anarcute
  • Ape Out
  • Dandara
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Gato Roboto
  • Heave Ho
  • Kingdom New Lands
  • Splasher
  • Witcheye

On top of those free games there’s also some loot for games ready and waiting to be claimed for you Twitch Prime members. The January Twitch Prime Calendar is a bit long so here goes:

Available Now:
  • The Prime Games listed above
  • Rocket League Content
  • Warframe Stater Pack
  • Black Desert Mobile Content
  • RAID: Shadow Legends Content
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content
  • League of Legends Content
  • Teamfight Tactics Content
  • Runescape Content
  • Fortress M Content
January 13:
  • RAID: Shadow Legends Content
  • The King of Fighters ALLSTAR Content
January 15:
  • Black Desert Mobile Content
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content
January 22:
  • Fortress M Content
January 27:
  • RAID: Shadow Legends Content
January 29:
  • Black Desert Mobile Content
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content

Plenty of loot to keep you going for this month and plenty of new games to try if you haven’t had the chance yet.

News

TwitchTwitch GamingTwitch Loottwitch primeTwitch Prime Games

Mick Doherty