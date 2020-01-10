10 free games for Twitch Prime members in January

0 comments
Twitch Prime members are in for a treat with 10 free games heading your way this January. Available now you can get your hands on:
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Anarcute
- Ape Out
- Dandara
- Enter the Gungeon
- Gato Roboto
- Heave Ho
- Kingdom New Lands
- Splasher
- Witcheye
On top of those free games there’s also some loot for games ready and waiting to be claimed for you Twitch Prime members. The January Twitch Prime Calendar is a bit long so here goes:
Available Now:
- The Prime Games listed above
- Rocket League Content
- Warframe Stater Pack
- Black Desert Mobile Content
- RAID: Shadow Legends Content
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content
- League of Legends Content
- Teamfight Tactics Content
- Runescape Content
- Fortress M Content
January 13:
- RAID: Shadow Legends Content
- The King of Fighters ALLSTAR Content
January 15:
- Black Desert Mobile Content
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content
January 22:
- Fortress M Content
January 27:
- RAID: Shadow Legends Content
January 29:
- Black Desert Mobile Content
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content
Plenty of loot to keep you going for this month and plenty of new games to try if you haven’t had the chance yet.