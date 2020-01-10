10 free games for Twitch Prime members in January

Twitch Prime members are in for a treat with 10 free games heading your way this January. Available now you can get your hands on:

A Normal Lost Phone

Anarcute

Ape Out

Dandara

Enter the Gungeon

Gato Roboto

Heave Ho

Kingdom New Lands

Splasher

Witcheye



On top of those free games there’s also some loot for games ready and waiting to be claimed for you Twitch Prime members. The January Twitch Prime Calendar is a bit long so here goes:

Available Now:

The Prime Games listed above

Rocket League Content

Warframe Stater Pack

Black Desert Mobile Content

RAID: Shadow Legends Content

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content

League of Legends Content

Teamfight Tactics Content

Runescape Content

Fortress M Content

January 13:

RAID: Shadow Legends Content

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR Content

January 15:

Black Desert Mobile Content

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content

January 22:

Fortress M Content

January 27:

RAID: Shadow Legends Content

January 29:

Black Desert Mobile Content

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content

Plenty of loot to keep you going for this month and plenty of new games to try if you haven’t had the chance yet.