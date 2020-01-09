Tennis fans rejoice, as Big Ant Studios’ AO Tennis 2 is out now on PC & console. To coincide with the upcoming Australian Open, AO Tennis 2 is here to fulfil your fantasies of becoming a legend of the court. The original game had some good ideas, and the sequel is definitely bringing the star power with a host of tennis legends.

“Developed side by side with the team at Tennis Australia, the game gives tennis fans an intense experience of the first of the year’s four Grand Slam events, which begins on January 20. In AO Tennis 2, players can take themselves from the outside courts to centre-stage glory in the all-new narrative-driven career mode, enriched with a reputation system, or choose to customise every element of their game through Big Ant’s celebrated content editor. In addition to putting themselves and their friends right into the game, users will be able to play in the shoes of dozens of the world’s biggest tennis stars, including Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Angélique Kerber and many more.”

AO Tennis 2 is ready to purchase now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.