0 comments

Bioshock: The Collection rated for Nintendo Switch

by on January 14, 2020
bioshock the collection coming to switch
 

In some rather exciting news, it seems as though Bioshock: The Collection is heading to Nintendo Switch after ratings for four games popped up n the Taiwanese games rating board. The four games to receive ratings are Bioshock Remastered, Bioshock 2 Remastered, Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Collection, and Bioshock: The Collection.

Whilst nothing official has been announced, it seems as though we could be receiving some news about the release soon. The Bioshock series is one of the best of all time, and finally getting to play them on the Switch would be pretty great.

News

Bioshockbioshock infinitebioshock: the collectionnintendo switch

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.