CD PROJEKT RED Delays Cyberpunk 2077

January 16, 2020
 

In news that might not shock too many people, Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back to September.

Just because we might have expected it, however, doesn’t make the news any less disappointing. We know CD PROJEKT RED is a top class developer, which means that this delay will probably mean a more polished and better game.

 

Cyberpunk 2077 will now release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 17th 2019.

