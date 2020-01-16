CD PROJEKT RED Delays Cyberpunk 2077

In news that might not shock too many people, Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back to September.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

Just because we might have expected it, however, doesn’t make the news any less disappointing. We know CD PROJEKT RED is a top class developer, which means that this delay will probably mean a more polished and better game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will now release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 17th 2019.