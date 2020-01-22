Little Town Hero Big Edition has a release date

NIS America have teamed up with GAME FREAK to bring you an announcement. The Little Town Hero Big Idea Edition for the Switch will be landing this Spring!

Little Town Hero follows the story of a boy, Axe, with big dreams. Dreams that will see him go beyond the village limits to explore the world. The dream of everyone surely? There is also the unique take of a strategic “grind free” approach to to turn based combat. No more grind is also another dream for many I’m sure.

If the Big Idea Edition is something that tickles your fancy then you can expect this: