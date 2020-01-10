Happy New year to all Apple fans, as No Way Home launches on Apple Arcade today. This gorgeous procedurally generated action game is the latest treat launching on the service, developed by Australian developer SMG games.

“Explore the universe, befriend bizarre aliens, and blast through hordes of monsters as you endeavor to find a way home. With a rich story mode set across a huge universe, you’ll have 50+ weapons to discover, craft and upgrade as you battle over 60 unique enemies. With randomly generated environments, every game is unique as you discover your own path to survival.”

No Way Home is available now. With plenty to play on the service, Apple Arcade continues to make me wish I had an Apple device.