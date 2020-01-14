0 comments
It was another good year at CES for the hardware developer, as Razer wins best of CES awards for the eighth time. The gaming lifestyle brand came away from CES with a huge amount of nominations and awards.for a multitude of of their gaming products.
“Razer Blade Stealth 13, GTX 1650
- Honoree, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Innovation Awards
Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Gaming Controller
- Best Gaming Product, Engadget Best of CES
- People’s Choice Award, Engadget Best of CES
- Editor’s Choice, SlickDeals
- Best of CES, Android Police
- Best of CES, Android Headlines
- Best in Show, GottaBeMobile
- Best of CES, Pocket-Lint
Razer Sila 5G Home Router
- Best in Show, Trusted Reviews
Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop
- Top Pick – Gaming Desktop, Mashable
- Best of CES, Ubergizmo
- Best of CES, TheBigTechQuestion
- Best in Show, M3 by IDG (SE)
- Best of CES, Expert Reviews
Razer Eracing Simulator
- Hot Stuff, Stuff.tv
- Best of CES, Pocket-Lint”
Not content to rest on their laurels, Razer also announced a plethora of exciting new products coming soon at the show.