It was another good year at CES for the hardware developer, as Razer wins best of CES awards for the eighth time. The gaming lifestyle brand came away from CES with a huge amount of nominations and awards.for a multitude of of their gaming products.

“Razer Blade Stealth 13, GTX 1650

Honoree, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Innovation Awards

Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Gaming Controller

Best Gaming Product, Engadget Best of CES

People’s Choice Award, Engadget Best of CES

Editor’s Choice, SlickDeals

Best of CES, Android Police

Best of CES, Android Headlines

Best in Show, GottaBeMobile

Best of CES, Pocket-Lint

Razer Sila 5G Home Router

Best in Show, Trusted Reviews

Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop

Top Pick – Gaming Desktop, Mashable

Best of CES, Ubergizmo

Best of CES, TheBigTechQuestion

Best in Show, M3 by IDG (SE)

Best of CES, Expert Reviews

Razer Eracing Simulator

Hot Stuff, Stuff.tv

Best of CES, Pocket-Lint”

Not content to rest on their laurels, Razer also announced a plethora of exciting new products coming soon at the show.