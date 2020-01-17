Xbox Console Streaming service opens up to all Xbox One countries

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Console Streaming preview has been expanded to Xbox Insiders in all Xbox One-supported countries.

The Xbox Console Streaming feature allows you to play your Xbox one on your mobile device. The service has been in preview in the US and UK for Xbox Insiders since October 2019. It allows gamers to play their own and installed Xbox One games, including Xbox Game Pass titles on any Android phone or tablet, streamed directly from their console.

Starting from today the service is being expanded to include Xbox Insiders in all Xbox One countries.

You will need to opt in via the Xbox Insider app, as well as have a mobile device running Android 6 or higher with Bluetooth 4.0.

For more detailed information you can check out the official Xbox Wire announcement here.