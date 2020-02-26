Keyblade Masters draw your weapons, as the Kingdom Hearts III DLC re mind is out now. Now that the game is available on Xbox GamePass, it could be the perfect time to jump into a host of Disney worlds.

“In Re Mind, players who have completed KINGDOM HEARTS III can journey through a new playable episode with Sora as he experiences battles through his friends’ perspective and uncovers new truths along the way.

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind DLC features a star-studded voice cast including Haley Joel Osment (Future Man, The Boys, The Sixth Sense) as the protagonist Sora, Dylan Sprouse (After We Collided, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) as the mysterious Yozora, Christopher Lloyd (Going In Style, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Back to the Future) as the antagonist Master Xehanort, Bret Iwan (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey and the Roadster Racers) as Mickey Mouse, Jesse McCartney (Beautiful Soul, Alvin and the Chipmunks) as Ventus and Alyson Stoner (Step Up: All In, Camp Rock) as Kairi and Xion.”

Although the game didn’t receive the best reception, I love the series and am always excited for more of Sora, Donald and Goofy’s adventures.