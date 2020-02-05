NHS Blood and Transplant partners with video game ‘Table Manners’ to promote giving blood this Valentine’s Day

Today, video game publisher Curve Digital, developer Echo Chamber Games, and NHS Blood and Transplant have announced a collaboration to promote blood donation through video game Table Manners. It is part of the NHS’ ‘What’s Your Type?’ marketing campaign which encourages certain types of people to start donating blood.

Men are particularly needed to donated blood to provide life-saving products like plasma and platelets to save victims of burns, car crashes, and to treat patients with cancer. During February, NHS Blood and Transplant is hoping to recruit new male donors with the O negative, B negative and A negative blood types, however, all donors are of course encouraged and welcomed.

Table Manners is the first game to join NHS Blood and Transplant. The partnership aims to encourage gamers who know their blood type (or are willing to find out) to donate at one of the permanent donor centres in large towns and cities across England. The partnership will see Give Blood messaging added in-game to Table Manners in time for launch on PC February 14, 2020, as well as multiple messages to the community in the run-up to launch.

For those who visit Give Blood NHS’ Twitter and Facebook channels, you’ll be able to register for a chance to win one of 100 digital copies of the game. To become a blood donor, visit www.blood.co.uk.

“All our donors are amazing. But we need more than 68,000 men to start donating blood this year,” said Nadine Eaton, Head of Blood Donor Recruitment for NHS Blood and Transplant. “This is not about recruiting as many donors as possible – it’s about getting the right gender mix. We’re thrilled that ‘Table Manners’ tongue in cheek gameplay will reach new audiences and inspire them to save lives.”

“When we learned that NHS Blood and Transplant were looking to inform new audiences about the need for more blood donors, we jumped at the chance to help them,” said Simon Byron, publishing director at Curve Digital. “Table Manners like every other game out there has the power to reach and engage in a way other mediums cannot. We’re proud to have a wide and diverse audience of gamers playing Curve’s games and welcome them all. If our partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant inspires a few people to register, then we’d be very, very happy indeed..”

You can watch the trailer for Table Manners below: