Human: Fall Flat celebrates 5 years with Level Design Competition

No Brakes Games and Curve Digital have announced that Human: Fall Flat is running an exciting 5th Anniversary Level Design Competition, which opens for entries today. The competition invites fans to dream big and submit their most imaginative level design ideas on social media in any creative medium they choose. Participants can draw, paint, model from plasticine or building bricks, write a short description, or even bake a level-shaped cake. Then share a high-resolution picture of their creation for the chance to win. Judges will consider entries based on the amount of imagination that went into each entry.

The lucky winner will have their dreamscape brought to life as a real in-game level across PC and console platforms. They will also receive an Arctis 7 SteelSeries headset and a SteelSeries Qck+ mousepad. Two runners up will also receive their very own SteelSeries Qck+ mousepad.

Click here to find out how to enter the competition.

About Human: Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in a world of floating dreamscapes. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate. Explore mansions, castles, and Aztec adventures in addition to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes, and industrial locations. Multiple routes through each level and perfectly playful puzzles ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded. Of course, your Human’s wobbly movements don’t make things easy, and whether you’re jumping, climbing, carrying, or swinging, things can easily go very wrong – with very funny results. Play Human: Fall Flat solo or with up to 8 players online for even more laughter.

Play Human: Fall Flat on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, and Linux.