Frenetic firefighting multiplayer ‘Embr’ to launch on PC and Console

Curve Digital and Muse Games have announced that their frenetic firefighting multiplayer Embr will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on Thursday September 23, 2021. It’s been little over a year since the game first entered Early Access on Steam and Google Stadia. Embr will also see a physical release on PlayStation and Switch the following day.

Embr is a manic multiplayer where you and your friends come together to have a go at fighting ferocious fires and rescuing residents – if you count chucking them out of an open window onto the ground below as a bona fide rescue, that is.

Players either take on the game solo or work together in online teams tackling fire after fire to pick up tips from clients. Earning the ever-so-crucial 5-star rating will allow you to collect cash, upgrade tools, and hopefully become the ultimate ‘have-a-go hero’ firefighter.

If one job wasn’t enough, players can also deliver takeout food on the fly with ‘Embr Eats’ and drop off explosive parcels as a ‘Box Box’ delivery expert, all before becoming a DIY safety engineer as a Gaslight Inc employee. It’s the full amateur adventurer experience.

Check out the launch trailer for Embr here:

On top of all the Embr’s standard gameplay, the full release will include:

2 brand new expansive districts to explore housing 12 new hand-crafted levels.

13 new tools and upgrades to customise your firefighting experience.

5 brand new game modes to earn extra money your way.

Daily and weekly missions for extensive replayability.

Cross-platform play across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia.

Extra difficulty settings and level mutators to keep things rolling.

Tons of additional wearables, vehicle cosmetics, UI overhaul, achievements, and more.

You can also check out our video review of Embr here:

