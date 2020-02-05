One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! releasing on iOS and Android this year

Bandai Namco has announced that their new mobile puzzle game One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! is releasing on iOS and Android this year. The game will offer fans of the hugely popular anime the chance to relive the beloved story of One Piece, where favourite characters like Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Robin, and Law are transformed into cute bonbons. Even the villains of the anime like Doflamingo and Buggy are turned into adorable critters.

The game focuses on a match-3 puzzle combat mechanic to allow more players the chance to fall in love with the anime as they navigate treacherous seas. You’ll be able to decorate your own islands with treasures found along the way, utilising social media to share your experiences with friends by sending each gifts, comparing scores and more.

You can pre-register for the game via the game’s Facebook page. You can watch the trailer below: