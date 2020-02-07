Sonic, DOOM and Resident Evil all coming to TUBBZ: Cosplaying Ducks

Numbskull Designs have announced the second wave of TUBBZ – their official range of collectible cosplaying ducks. This new collection features characters from Sonic the Hedgehog, DOOM, Resident Evil, The Last of Us, and Street Fighter, but given the Duck treatment. Here’s what you can expect to see in the new line-up:

Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic, Dr. Eggman

Sonic, Dr. Eggman Street Fighter (wave 2) : Guile, E. HondaTubbzmerchan

: Guile, E. HondaTubbzmerchan DOOM: DOOM Slayer, Imp, Marauder, Hell Knight

DOOM Slayer, Imp, Marauder, Hell Knight The Last of Us: Ellie, Joel, Tess, The Clicker

Ellie, Joel, Tess, The Clicker Resident Evil: Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield

Check out the trailer below to see the new ducks in all their glory:

This list joins the previous releases in the collection which you can see below:

Borderlands (wave 1): Psycho, Lillith, Moxxi, Tina

Psycho, Lillith, Moxxi, Tina Borderlands (wave 2): Brick, Maya, Tyreen Calypso, Troy Calypso

Brick, Maya, Tyreen Calypso, Troy Calypso Crash Bandicoot: Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Gin

Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Gin DC Comics: Batman, Robin, Joker, Harley Quinn

Batman, Robin, Joker, Harley Quinn Destiny: Cayde, Lord Shaxx, Sweeperbot, Eris Morn

Cayde, Lord Shaxx, Sweeperbot, Eris Morn The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Dovahkiin, Alduin, Ulfric Stormcloak, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater

Dovahkiin, Alduin, Ulfric Stormcloak, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater Fallout: Vault Boy, Vault Girl, T-51 Power Armor, Nuka-Cola Pin Up Girl

Vault Boy, Vault Girl, T-51 Power Armor, Nuka-Cola Pin Up Girl Ghostbusters: Egon, Ray, Venkman, Winston

Egon, Ray, Venkman, Winston The Lord of the Rings: Frodo, Gandalf the Gray, Sauron, Legolas

Frodo, Gandalf the Gray, Sauron, Legolas Spyro the Dragon: Spyro, Ripto, Elora, Moneybags

Spyro, Ripto, Elora, Moneybags Street Fighter (wave 1): Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka

The Tubbz: Cosplaying Ducks have an RRP of £12.99 (UK) / €14.99 (Euro) / $12.99 (US) / $24.95 (AUD) / $16.99 (CAD) each. More information on them can be found here.