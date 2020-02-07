Sonic, DOOM and Resident Evil all coming to TUBBZ: Cosplaying Ducks

0 comments
Numbskull Designs have announced the second wave of TUBBZ – their official range of collectible cosplaying ducks. This new collection features characters from Sonic the Hedgehog, DOOM, Resident Evil, The Last of Us, and Street Fighter, but given the Duck treatment. Here’s what you can expect to see in the new line-up:
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic, Dr. Eggman
- Street Fighter (wave 2): Guile, E. Honda
- DOOM: DOOM Slayer, Imp, Marauder, Hell Knight
- The Last of Us: Ellie, Joel, Tess, The Clicker
- Resident Evil: Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield
Check out the trailer below to see the new ducks in all their glory:
This list joins the previous releases in the collection which you can see below:
- Borderlands (wave 1): Psycho, Lillith, Moxxi, Tina
- Borderlands (wave 2): Brick, Maya, Tyreen Calypso, Troy Calypso
- Crash Bandicoot: Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Gin
- DC Comics: Batman, Robin, Joker, Harley Quinn
- Destiny: Cayde, Lord Shaxx, Sweeperbot, Eris Morn
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Dovahkiin, Alduin, Ulfric Stormcloak, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater
- Fallout: Vault Boy, Vault Girl, T-51 Power Armor, Nuka-Cola Pin Up Girl
- Ghostbusters: Egon, Ray, Venkman, Winston
- The Lord of the Rings: Frodo, Gandalf the Gray, Sauron, Legolas
- Spyro the Dragon: Spyro, Ripto, Elora, Moneybags
- Street Fighter (wave 1): Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka
The Tubbz: Cosplaying Ducks have an RRP of £12.99 (UK) / €14.99 (Euro) / $12.99 (US) / $24.95 (AUD) / $16.99 (CAD) each. More information on them can be found here.