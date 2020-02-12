Wavey The Rocket is flying onto Steam

Indie developers, UpperRoom Games, have announced their upcoming 3D side scroller, Wavey The Rocket, is making its way to Steam.

Wavey The Rocket has its own unique gameplay twist. You need to control waves on screen that determines where Wavey will ride, with each move changing the trajectory. The whole point is to maneuver your way through the universe and rescue his best friend from Evil.

If you’d like a more visual representation there’s a trailer waiting for you after this.

“All of us at UpperRoom Games are thrilled to have created something we feel is truly unique and unlike anything we’ve played in recent times.” said Rob Fenemore, Founder of UpperRoom Games. “After three exciting years, sharing Wavey The Rocket with everyone is a dream come true and we’re really looking forward to showing more in the coming months.”

Wavey will hit Steam on May 7 but is ready to add to your wishlist now if you fancy it.