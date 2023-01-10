The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation coming to Early Access

French indie developers Supercube has today revealed its debut game, The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation, coming to Steam Early Access on January 20. The survival space simulation title will allow players to use survival and base-building mechanics to create an “atmospheric space sim experience.”

The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation puts players in command of the three-surviving crew of Io-1, forcing them to overcome the realities of surviving in space amidst alien environments filled with low gravity, volcanoes, magnetic storms, and various other dangers. Keep your crew alive while exploring, crafting, and manage resources to do it.

The base-building will allow players to upgrade using various services to improve things like healthcare and engineering. Key features of The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation are detailed below:

The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation is coming to Steam Early Access on January 20th, 2023. Players can wishlist the game right now on Steam.