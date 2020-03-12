ESO Harrowstorm kicks off the first part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim

Harrowstorm, the latest DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online is now live on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The DLC sets up the events of the upcoming Greymoor Chapter and features two challenging new dungeons, Unhallowed Grace and Icereach, as well as free performance improvements as part of the base game Update 25.The improvements include fixes for loading times, framerate issues and more.

Harrowstorm kicks off the beginning of the Dark Heart of Skyrim yearlong adventure. Coming in May for PC/Mac and June for consoles is ESO’s Greymoor Chapter. Greymoor will bring players to Western Skyrim, and the long-forgotten Blackreach Cavern – expanded upon from what players originally explored in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

You can find out more about the improvements and roadmap here, and you can find out more details on the Harrowstorm dungeon update in the preview blog.