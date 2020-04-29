Greymoor expansion for ESO gets a new official launch date

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor has a new official launch date.

In a letter posted on the official Elder Scrolls Online blog, ZeniMax Online Studio’s Game Diretor Matt Firor provided details on when players can explore the new chapter.

Greymoor is already available on the PTS, and Firor speaks confidently that the update will launch on 26 May for PC and Max and 9 June for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

He speaks of the ongoing challenges that he and the team are facing with the current Covid19 crisis that is affecting the world and stresses that the team have been working hard remotely to get the update ready on time, but that this is a unique situation for everyone and unforseen problems can and do crop up.

He talks a little about some of the existing problems that the team is aware of with client and server optimisation ongoing, as well as working on a fix for the “delayed input” issue that has been affecting the game.

You can read his full letter here.