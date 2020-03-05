MMORPG Black Desert now supports cross-play between Xbox and PS4

Black Desert, the MMORPG from Pearl Abyss now supports cross-play on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Upon launching, players will have the option to join cross-play on platform-exclusive servers. Players can take part in Conquest and Node Wars, which will take place on cross-play servers for each region beginning on 8 March.

To celebrate this launch you will find an in-game event to take part in for new and returning users, which will allow players to acquire the Cliff and Awakening boxes by completing special quests. Adventurers can also get special rewards, such as Vlak’s Cry and Memory fragments by finding treasure chests in the sea.

To bring the PlayStation 4 version in line with Xbox One, PS4 players will find a new Archer character class and Kamasylvia region.

Finally, Black Desert will receive double discount sales that will run from 4 March until 18 March. All PlayStation Network users can purchase the game at a discounted price with 25% off and a 10% discount on pearls. For PlayStation Plus subscribers the discount has been doubled. All Xbox One players can buy the game at 50% discount and 20% off pearls from now until 16 March.