ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is out now on mobile devices

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. has announced that ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is now available worldwide as a free download for mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play.
ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is the first-ever ONE PIECE mobile puzzle game. To celebrate BANDAI NAMCO is rewarding players with the following in-game rewards:
- 1 2-star Chopper unit
- 500 Rainbow Pearl(s)
- 1 Bomb Piece
- 1 Arrow Piece
- 5,000 Berries
ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is a match-3 puzzle combat game that is quickly accessible to all players of all skill levels. You play as a Pirate and you will be able to find and collect treasures, which can then be used to decorate your own personal islands.
You can find out more on the brand new BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Instagram page.