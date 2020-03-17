ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is out now on mobile devices

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. has announced that ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is now available worldwide as a free download for mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play.

ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is the first-ever ONE PIECE mobile puzzle game. To celebrate BANDAI NAMCO is rewarding players with the following in-game rewards:

1 2-star Chopper unit

500 Rainbow Pearl(s)

1 Bomb Piece

1 Arrow Piece

5,000 Berries

ONE PIECE BON! BON! JOURNEY!! is a match-3 puzzle combat game that is quickly accessible to all players of all skill levels. You play as a Pirate and you will be able to find and collect treasures, which can then be used to decorate your own personal islands.