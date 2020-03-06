Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is now available on Switch

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is available now. And wouldn’t you know it we have a review waiting for you as well.

Rescue Team DX revisits the likes of Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team, originally released back in 2006. Rescue Team DX also includes new characters and gameplay features such as:

Encounters

The three classic bird pokemon, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres will reveal themselves to players. You’ll need to keep an eye out for unusual occurrences though.

Strong foes. Luckily these are marked with crowns so you’ll know you’re in for a tough one. This will also give you time to prepare if you need it. Strong foes may also be Shiny and might even join your team.

Fainting

Players can build a rescue team from Pokémon staying in camps. However, that’s not the only way to save a team that has been KO’d in a dungeon. You can also send a rescue request to another player. If you’re lucky they’ll accept and rescue your team. Players that choose to help will receive in-game rewards.

Finally, if you’re one of the players that played the demo version, you will be able to carry over your save data to the full game. Go forth and start Pokémoning.