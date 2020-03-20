Session gets a new Filmer Mode

creā-ture Studios has released some new content, including a Filmer Mode, for their skateboarding sim Session. creā-ture Studios is attempting to bring you the most authentic skateboarding experience by introducing some new gameplay features such as:

A true-to-life recreation of the legendary NYC Pyramid Ledges in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Over 40 new tricks, including Impossibles, late flips and more.

Experience ‘board feel’ like never before with full-board controls that let players customize every aspect of their tricks and how they skate, from flick speed and angles to catch timing and more.

Local Filmer Mode: This new mode lets a second player join remotely as the crew’s official filmer, able to create an incredibly wide range of shots with a robust and easy-to-use set of tools. Get creative with framing, zooming and angles.

You can find the Session update trailer showing all this off just below.

Sessions is currently available on Steam and will set you back $19.99. The studio has also partnered with indie dev Illogika to co-develop a version for Xbox One. There’s no official launch date for this yet but it should be available on Xbox Game Preview over the next few months.

