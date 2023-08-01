Session: Skate Sim is getting a TMNT free update

NACON and Crea-ture Studios have announced that Session: Skate Sim is gonna get a bit more green via a free update that adds Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem-themed content.

It might seem like a strange one, since Session: Skate Sim is a pretty hardcore Skateboarding sim, but it’s happening, and NACON says that “With your controller in one hand and a slice of pepperoni pizza in the other, you will need to show real skill to pull off the best tricks in a new spot specially created for the occasion”.

“Skateboarding fans can now ride out to conquer the New York sewer system in the guise of the famous heroes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello”, the publisher adds, saying “A brand-new filter inspired by the movie’s artistic direction team has been adopted in the replay editor, and a whole collection of themed objects and content has been added in tribute to this iconic franchise”.

Check out the reveal trailer:

Session: Skate Sim invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life, when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favorite stunt. The game’s ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the “True Stance Stick”, where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video.

It’s worth noting that the developer also explained that “in order to continue to bring an ever more hard-core and complete skateboarding experience, the studio is working on new updates and additional content which will arrive in the coming months”.

Session: Skate Sim is out now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.