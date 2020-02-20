Massive Content Update Hits Session on PC, Xbox Version Coming Spring 2020

creā-ture Studios’ impressive skateboarding sim Session has had a rather large content update on Steam today.

Here’s the list of improvements, changes and new content:

The ability to remotely connect and play games of S.K.A.T.E against other players online via Steam Remote Play Together.

A new trick-and-control system that makes it easier than ever to pick up and play.

Slides and grinds are now smoother and players can more easily transition from one grind/slide to another without having to “pop” into the next one.

The return of the original creā-ture park with new obstacles and spots representative of the NYC skate scene.

Brand-new radio stations featuring over 30 new songs and artists.

A new level layout feature that allows players to pick and choose between an exact, real-life replica of the Brooklyn Banks or more customized versions of the iconic skate spot.

General game enhancements that make it easier to lock into grinds and avoid bailing, a tweaked revert system that caters to each player’s preference and much more.

Probably the most interesting thing to note is the inclusion of a new (optional) control scheme, designed to appeal to fans of a certain other skateboarding game series. You know, the one that still hasn’t had a fourth installment, despite the series massive popularity.

But for Xbox players, the lack of Skate 4 is about to become insignificant as Session is coming to Xbox Game Preview this Spring. Co-developed by indie outfit iLLOGIKA, it’s not said whether its content will release in line with the PC version, but we’ll find out in the Spring.