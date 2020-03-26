TEKKEN series soundtracks coming to vinyl in 2020

Over the course of 2020, Bandai Namco has partnered with Laced Records to release nine TEKKEN vinyl sets, including music from the Tag Tournament titles. All OSTs will be specially remastered and pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs, and housed in a deluxe sleeve featuring original artwork. Not only that, they’ll be available in limited edition coloured discs or standard black discs and are set to cost £33.

Starting with TEKKEN and TEKKEN 2 original soundtracks, they’ll be available as deluxe double vinyl sets housed in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork provided by Samuel Donato aka DXSinfinite. The tracks have been selected from both the arcade and home console versions, and you can pre-order both from the Laced Records’ store. The TEKKEN OST features yellow & purple discs, and the TEKKEN 2 OST features orange & blue discs.

To make sure Laced Records found all the correct music, they teamed up with four-time Guinness World Record-holder, multi-game world champion (including two Evo championships) and all-round fighting game community legend Ryan Hart to develop the releases. This was to ensure that the vinyl track lists covered all the right bases when it came to arcade versus home console release soundtracks; representing different characters and stages; and including fan-favourites from down the years.

The list of musicians who have contributed to the series is vast, including industry veterans Rio Hamamoto, Shinji Hosoe, Keiichi Okabe, Nobuyoshi Sano, and many, many more. The music of the series is incredibly eclectic, covering everything from electronic music to rock to classical.

