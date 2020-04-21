A seasonal update is here for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A free update has arrived for Animal Crossing: New Horizons that brings a host of new faces, flora, works of art and expanded museum.
There is a trailer for the update just after this but if you’re a fan of the written word then we got you. With this new update you can expect:
Leif’s Garden Shop
Leif will be in attendance as he visits islands selling an array of foliage including shrubs and flower seeds. If you feel your island could be doing with sprucing up with some new flora, then hit up Leif.
Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler
Jolly Redd will be mooring up in his boat selling some fancy in-game art as well as unique colours of furniture. It’s worth noting that these colours aren’t available in Nook’s Cranny. As in previous Animal Crossing titles it’s down to you to figure which of these art pieces are genuine and which are fakes.
When you figure out which art pieces are legit they can be donated to the island museum to open an art gallery. The gallery will display all types of donations from painting to sculptures.
On top of that there are also some events scheduled:
Nature Day – 24 April-04 May
During the Nature Day period (yes it’s longer than a day), special Nook Miles challenges will be available. These are nature-inspired goals that will see you doing things like planting trees and watering flowers.
May Day Tour – 01-07 May
DUring the first week of May is the May Day Tour, if the title didn’t give it away. You will be able to use a one-time May Day Ticket at the island airport to take you a limited-time tour to a different looking mystery island. Rumour has it that a familiar face might be waiting there.
International Museum Day – 18-31 May
In celebration of International Museum Day you can take part in a Stamp Rally. Once you receive a special stamp card you can hit up the museum and look at various exhibits like fish, insects and fossils while collecting stamps. Doing this will earn you an in-game reward.
Wedding Season – 01-30 June
During this season you can make your way to Harvey’s island and meet married couple Reese and Cyrus. You can then help them out by arranging and taking anniversary photos in the wedding-picture studio. Help them out and you can get wedding themed items as a token of their gratitude.
Finally, without a further ado, get yer peepers round the trailer for the update.