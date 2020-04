Today, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next entry in the much-loved franchise, will be receiving a full reveal on April 30 at 4pm BST, only on their official YouTube channel.

Little is known about the game, but we do know it is set in the time of the Vikings, which was revealed earlier today by BossLogic who created a unique piece of art to showcase the setting. You can watch the video below: