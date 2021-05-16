0 comments

Podcast 444: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids, Scarlet Nexus

by on May 17, 2021
A Mass Effect podcast, in 2021? Yep! The wonderful trilogy that we all played (right, Hydey?) back in the day is back in 4K at 60fps, but does it hold up? Adam and Chris White have been playing it, so give us the 411 on that package. Elsewhere, Mr White has been playing the Wrath of the Druids DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and has played over three hours of Scarlet Nexus

in a preview sense. Chris Hyde, of course, being a creature of habit, has been playing Satisfactory and may, just may have started a NEW game in Returnal — we’ll find out!

