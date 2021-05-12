Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids | How to unlock Rus’ Armor Set

The Rus’ Armor Set becomes available when Dublin’s Renown reaches level 3. We’ve detailed what Trade Contracts need completing and what Irish Resources are necessary to acquire it in our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Rus’ Armor Set guide.

Trade Contract

The Viking Prince: 30 Delicacies – Rus’ Armor

Refreshing Words: 80 Texts, 30 Delicacies – Rus’ Bracers

All the Trimmings II: 60 Clothing, 60 Texts, 20 Delicacies – Rus’ Helmet

Layers and Flavor: 100 Clothing, 40 Delicaicies – Rus’ Breeches

Refined Taste II: 30 Delicacies, 40 Luxuries – Rus’ Cloak

Refreshing Words II: 80 Clothing, 45 Delicacies, 30 Luxuries – Rus’ Shield

With all Trade Contracts, you want to unlock the various Trade Posts across Ireland to speed up production of the various Resources. Firstly, reclaim these posts by defeating the enemies guarding them. Secondly, find the deeds to be able to unlock them as a production centre. This will makes sure that the resources will come flooding in at Azar’s store in Dublin. However, you can also find resources in various chests scattered across Ireland.

Travelling across Ireland provides plenty of areas for you to find Irish Resources. It’s also worth pointing out that different Trade Posts focus on one particular type of resource. If there’s a particular resource needed for the item of armour you need, you can always unlock that Trade Post first. Regardless, there’s a natural flow to raiding monasteries, finding Trade Posts, and recouping wealth throughout the different areas of Ireland. You’ll find a few guides on how to unlock Trade Posts and acquiring plenty of Irish Resources in our guides section.