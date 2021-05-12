Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids | All Trade Post Locations

Trade Posts are a new and essential part of Valhalla’s newest expansion. They provide plenty of Irish Resources to use on unlocking gear, tattoos, and more. They are scattered across Ireland, so we’ve listed every location in our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Trade Post Locations guide.

Trade Post Locations: Rathdown – Dublin

Lisdurrow – Meath

Drumlish – Meath

Trade Post Locations: Athlone – Connacht

Port Auley – Connacht

Dysert – Ulster

Trade Post Locations: Ardmel – Ulster

By finding all of the Trade Posts, gathering Irish Resources will happen much quicker. They provide a direct route to Azar in Dublin. You should tread carefully when approaching a new Trade Post. They will be heavily guarded, so make sure your health is high and you’re ready for a fight. To help you out, we’ve provided a guide that will tell you exactly how to approach Trade Posts, and how to unlock them.

After that, new items will start to unlock a lot quicker. There’re multiple ways to increase the growth of Irish Resources. If you build Workman’s Cottages, more resources will be produced. We’ve also put together a guide that will hopefully help you to gather the particular resources needed to increase the amount needed for the swanky new Armor Set you have you’re eye on. However, if you want to get as many Irish Resources as possible, you should follow the guide above to unlock every Trade Post straight away. Enjoy! That’s all the Valhalla Trade Post Locations!