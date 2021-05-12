Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids | All Monastery Locations

Monasteries have always been a great source of wealth in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Wrath of the Druids is no different. Unlike in the base game, they now provide Trade Post Supplies to bolster the Trade Posts unlocked throughout the expansion. We’ve put together every location in the game below in our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Monastery Locations guide.

Lambay Abbey – Dublin

Monastery Locations: Abbey – Meath

Clonfert Abbey – Connacht

Monastery Locations: Movilla Abbey – Ulster

Lismore Abbey – Ulster

The best way to approach every monastery is by raiding with your clan. Whether by boat or by land, march into battle with fellow vikings to be able to comfortably pillage each building. Most of the Trade Post Supplies are close together. Firstly, blow your horn by pressing down on the D-pad. Once done, the clan will appear and fight alongside you. Not only do these monasteries offer plenty of Trade Post Supplies, various other wealth such as new armour can be found. Like the base game, some areas have barricaded doors that will need to be broken by finding a way for your arrow to destroy the bar. Thankfully, almost all of the Trade Post Supplies are inside huts where the door is open. Hopefully you found our Valhalla Monastery locations guide helpful!