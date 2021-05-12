Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids | How to get lots of Irish Resources

Irish Resources in Valhalla are the key to building Renown in Dublin and unlocking new Armor sets, schematics for your settlement in Raventhorpe, and acquiring tattoo and boat designs exclusive to Ireland. It can take time for the materials to pile up, but we’ve put together some tips to make sure you fill your chest at Azar’s with our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druid Irish Resources guide.

Check every chest and basket

This goes without saying, but whenever in close proximity of a chest, basket, or storage container and the ‘loot’ option pops up, take the spoils. These can be found in enemy camps, monasteries, trading posts, and around towns and cities. It all adds up, and helps to stockpile Irish Luxuries so that new cosmetics and armour can become available to Eivor.

Unlock every Trade Post

By unlocking Trade Posts across Ireland, more supplies will start to fill up Azar’s chest back in Dublin. Each Trade Post focuses on one of the four supplies, but focus on all of them. Having a lot of each helps in the long run, and builds up Dublin’s Renown quite quickly.

Raid the Monasteries

Travelling across Ireland will reveal various monasteries on the map. By finding all the Trade Post Supplies in each one, the overall stock will increase massively. This will help you to build various buildings within Trade Posts that have various benefits to how Irish Supplies are produced.

Build Workman’s Cottages

When the Trade Post has been acquired, the first building to spend Trade Post Supplies on is the Workman’s Cottage. These double the amount of Irish Resources crafted every minute. Every Trade Post has a cottage, so it’s a no-brainer.

Fill your time elsewhere

Don’t wait around for Irish Resources to fill up Azar’s chest in Dublin. Play story missions, explore Ireland, raid monasteries, or find the various wealth, artefacts, and mysteries. Due to supplies increasing per minute, it makes sense filling your time elsewhere and revisiting Azar every 30 minutes or so, rather than hanging around.

Stay idle

A way to cheat the system is standing around in-game and going off to do something else. As long as the game isn’t paused, supplies will roll in. This helps if you fancy a quick break but still want to fill Azar’s chest. Just remember to take your console off sleep mode so the game doesn’t pause automatically.