Desperados III to release this June

Today, it has been announced that Desperados III will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, releasing on June 16, 2020. Have a look at the swanky new trailer below:
Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.
Desperados III will have a wealth of cool features, including the following:
- Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills
- Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle
- Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution
- Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more
- Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns
- Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replay challenges
- The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks
You can pre-order the game now on PC with an SRP of €49.99 / $49.99 / £44.99, and for a limited time, you can pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for the same price of the Standard Edition. For the console release, pre-orders will be starting soon with an SRP of SRP of €59.99 / $59.99 / £49.99.
The Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order now and has an SRP of €109.99 / $109.99 / £99.99 (PC) and € 119.99 / $ 119.99 / £ 109.99 (PlayStation®4 and Xbox One™).