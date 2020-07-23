Desperados III gets some free content today

Desperados III has been out a little while now and there’s a fair few of you who’ll have finished and are looking for something a little more. Enter The Baron’s Challenge Mission Pack #1, the free content update released today. The Baron’s Call has four new challenges for Flagstone, Mayor Higgins’ Estate, Eagle Falls and the Casa DeVitt. Each of these has a special challenge too:

Vanishing Act : It's up to you to make a certain snake-oil salesman disappear from Flagstone

Untitled Voodoo Mission : Isabelle is aiming to crash Mayor Higgins' wedding with a lot of mind control darts

Public Transportation : Two dead men need to be carried to the Eagle Falls train station. The guards will be chill unless they catch a glimpse of either body.

Bird Hunting: Doc is camped out on the roof of Casa Devitt. He also has plenty of ammo and five targets on his hit list.

As well as the content update there is also an official Desperados Pen & Paper RPG. This is also a free download and the trailer can be found just below this.

There is also a free demo available if you’ve yet to try it out for PC and Xbox One. The demo for PS4 will be released soon.