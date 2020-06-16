0 comments

Desperados III | Character Guide

by on June 16, 2020
Desperados III Character Guide
 

Being able to play as five different characters throughout your adventure is part of the charm of Desperados III from MiMiMi Games. The key to success is understanding how each character plays, and how to get the best out of them in certain situations. To help you out, we’ve created our Desperados III Character Guide detailing the five playable characters. It will explain their moves, key information, and some advice on how to best use them throughout your adventure.

Click on the links or images below to find out more to explore our Desperados III Character Guide:

John Cooper

Desperados III Character Guide

Arthur “Doc” McCoy

Hector Mendoza

Kate O’Hara

Desperados III Character Guide

Isabelle Moreau

Desperados III Character Guide

Features, Guides

Desperados IIIGuidesMimimi Gamesthq nordic

Chris Hyde