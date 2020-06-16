Being able to play as five different characters throughout your adventure is part of the charm of Desperados III from MiMiMi Games. The key to success is understanding how each character plays, and how to get the best out of them in certain situations. To help you out, we’ve created our Desperados III Character Guide detailing the five playable characters. It will explain their moves, key information, and some advice on how to best use them throughout your adventure.

Click on the links or images below to find out more to explore our Desperados III Character Guide: