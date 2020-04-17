Minecraft with RTX Beta is available now

If you’ve been playing Minecraft for a while and thought it could do with a little something extra then you’re in luck. Minecraft with RTX Windows 10 Beta is available now. This brings real-time ray tracing, realistic materials and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to players. Thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs this brings realistic shadows, lighting, vibrant colours and naturally reflective waters.

If you decide to join the beta you’ll have access to six new Minecraft worlds that show off these ray tracing possibilities.

You can also check out the trailer below to see what’s in store. If you want to dive right in you can find the download link over here.