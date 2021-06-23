Sonic the Hedgehog DLC arrives in Minecraft

Minecraft is partnering with Sega to release the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack in the Minecraft Marketplace. Players can now fulfill their need for speed at famous Sonic the Hedgehog locations such as Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. Collect rings, dash past obstacles, defeat bosses and build momentum as you run toward a high score.

You can see the Sonic the Hedgehog Minecraft DLC trailer here:

For more information on this Sonic the Hedgehog DLC and Minecraft’s latest news, visit Minecraft.net.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Minecraft DLC is available in the Minecraft Marketplace now.