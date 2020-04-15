Oddworld lead Developer’s game Switch ‘N’ Shoot coming to consoles this summer

After arriving on Switch and PC last year, Oddworld lead Developer’s game Switch ‘N’ Shoot coming to PS4 and Xbox One this summer.

“Switch ‘N’ Shoot is a score-based arcade shoot ’em up with a twist…

ONE BUTTON fires your weapon but switches your direction at the same time!

This simple rule forces you to think on your feet and time your shots carefully. One misplaced shot and you’re space-toast.

Switch ‘N’ Shoot is small and simple… fast and challenging… and annoyingly addictive. Your run can be over in mere seconds, but you can instantly jump straight back in for another go. Work your way up the leaderboards, learn to Hyperdrive, and take the fight to the invading Incubators!”

Those intrigued can buy Switch ‘N’ Shoot now for only £3.99 on Switch, or wait a few months to swap some weapons on the other home consoles.