Podcast #392: Wanna Ride You – Ori and the Will of the Wisps, FF7 Remake, Resi 3

Adam Carroll has finished Final Fantasy VII Remake and has lots and lots to say about it, while Gary Bailey returns to give his feelings on Resident Evil 3. It’s a love in, or is it? Adam Cook has gone back to Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and apparently it’s still not great, performance wise, anyway.

Resident Evil 4 is apparently getting remake too, as if FF7 remake wasn’t enough, so among other questions, the guys have their say on what that, and Easter Eggs, as well as price versus length. Ooh Err.

